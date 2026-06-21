Cornerstone Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,613 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.14 and a 200 day moving average of $335.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here