Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Cornerstone Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cornerstone Planning LLC opened a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter, buying 10,613 shares valued at about $3.94 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with 84.33% of American Express shares held by institutions and hedge funds. Several other firms also added or initiated positions in the stock.
  • American Express reported better-than-expected earnings of $4.28 per share and raised its full-year outlook, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share to be paid August 10.
  • Interested in American Express? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,613 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.14 and a 200 day moving average of $335.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in American Express Right Now?

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
The last time Wall Street was late: +1,700%
The last time Wall Street was late: +1,700%
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines