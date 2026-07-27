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Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM Position Lifted by Sculptor Capital LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sculptor Capital LP increased its CLM position by 5.9% in the first quarter, adding 175,853 shares to own 3.14 million shares valued at approximately $22.9 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also expanded their holdings, including PFG Investments, LPL Financial, Cetera Investment Advisers, Quarry LP, and Stratos Wealth Partners.
  • CLM opened at $7.28, within a 52-week range of $6.92 to $8.53, and declared a monthly dividend of $0.1215, implying an annualized yield of about 20.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143,589 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 175,853 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.24% of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,123,031 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,802,318 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 350,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,355,378 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,132 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,235,307 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 962,972 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 626,085 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 117,607 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Price Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.0%.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSE American: CLM) is a closed-end diversified management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund's primary objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on dividend income and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Trading on the NYSE American, CLM offers investors exposure to a flexible portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across various market environments.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in convertible securities, including both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks, as well as common stocks of companies with favorable risk-return profiles.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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