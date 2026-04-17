Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,025 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after buying an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $585,147,000 after buying an additional 763,739 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $284,893,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,427.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $254,943,000 after buying an additional 606,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $337.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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