Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,661 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.31.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here