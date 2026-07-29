Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,222 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 27,658 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Corning worth $156,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Down 12.1%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.25. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported Q2 revenue of $4.74 billion , up 17% year over year and ahead of the $4.63 billion consensus estimate. Core EPS rose 30% to $0.78 , topping expectations of $0.76 and increasing from $0.60 a year earlier. Corning Q2 2026 Results

Corning reported Q2 revenue of , up 17% year over year and ahead of the $4.63 billion consensus estimate. Core EPS rose 30% to , topping expectations of $0.76 and increasing from $0.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber and generative-AI infrastructure products accelerated. Solar sales also surged 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Corning Earnings Call Highlights

Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber and generative-AI infrastructure products accelerated. Solar sales also surged 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management said Corning is entering a new phase of accelerating growth, reinforcing the longer-term investment case tied to AI data centers and the company’s upgraded Springboard plan. Corning Posts Higher Profit and Sales

Management said Corning is entering a new phase of accelerating growth, reinforcing the longer-term investment case tied to AI data centers and the company’s upgraded Springboard plan. Neutral Sentiment: Corning’s data-center strategy is shifting from copper toward fiber, potentially positioning GLW to benefit from sustained AI infrastructure spending, although investor letters and sector commentary provide limited new company-specific financial information. Corning Data Center Technology

Corning’s data-center strategy is shifting from copper toward fiber, potentially positioning GLW to benefit from sustained AI infrastructure spending, although investor letters and sector commentary provide limited new company-specific financial information. Negative Sentiment: Q3 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion was below or merely in line with the $5.0 billion consensus estimate. EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.89 was broadly in line, offering insufficient upside for investors. Corning Mixed Outlook

Q3 revenue guidance of was below or merely in line with the $5.0 billion consensus estimate. EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.89 was broadly in line, offering insufficient upside for investors. Negative Sentiment: The softer outlook triggered a broader sell-off in optical-component stocks and intensified an AI-infrastructure rotation. Analysts and traders viewed the earnings beat as inadequate relative to elevated expectations, contributing to significant downside pressure in GLW. Corning Leads Optical Stock Rout

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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