Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $196.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $270 from $220 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the AI/data-center buildout still supports further upside. Benzinga report on Mizuho price target hike

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $270 from $220 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the AI/data-center buildout still supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Corning’s exposure to AI-driven fiber demand , new hyperscaler deals, and margin improvement, which are helping explain why the stock has surged over the past year. Yahoo Finance article on Corning stock gains

Several reports highlighted Corning’s exposure to , new hyperscaler deals, and margin improvement, which are helping explain why the stock has surged over the past year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and momentum coverage continues to describe Corning as a strong long-term momentum name , reinforcing the bullish narrative around secular growth in connectivity and data-center infrastructure. Zacks momentum article on Corning

Analyst and momentum coverage continues to describe , reinforcing the bullish narrative around secular growth in connectivity and data-center infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary noted Corning has delivered an exceptional multi-year advance, which keeps the stock in focus for investors evaluating whether the valuation can be sustained after such a steep rally. MSN/Zacks momentum coverage

Commentary noted Corning has delivered an exceptional multi-year advance, which keeps the stock in focus for investors evaluating whether the valuation can be sustained after such a steep rally. Negative Sentiment: One article said Corning’s 13.6% single-day drop may reflect investor concerns that the AI fiber trade is cracking, though it could also simply be a pullback after a parabolic move. 247WallSt article on Corning drop

One article said Corning’s may reflect investor concerns that the AI fiber trade is cracking, though it could also simply be a pullback after a parabolic move. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain from competition, China exposure, and consumer electronics weakness, which could limit how much of the AI-driven optimism translates into earnings growth. Yahoo Finance risk discussion

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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