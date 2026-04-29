Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.9% of Socha Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 54,711 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $179.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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