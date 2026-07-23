Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 197,948 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 0.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Zillow Group worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $196,677,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $133,990,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24,803.7% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,729,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $117,974,000 after buying an additional 1,722,369 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 389.5% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,468,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,632,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $111,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on Z shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $205,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,981. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $115,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,630.40. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 42,910 shares of company stock worth $1,605,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about securities class actions against Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), citing alleged violations of federal securities laws and an anticompetitive agreement that may have harmed shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about securities class actions against Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), citing alleged violations of federal securities laws and an anticompetitive agreement that may have harmed shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits focus on losses for investors who bought Zillow Class A or Class C shares during the February 11, 2025 to May 7, 2026 class period, and several firms highlighted an August 10 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal overhang in the spotlight. Article Title

The lawsuits focus on losses for investors who bought Zillow Class A or Class C shares during the February 11, 2025 to May 7, 2026 class period, and several firms highlighted an August 10 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal overhang in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted Zillow’s June 2026 listing data on empty lots, which may be relevant to the housing market backdrop but does not appear to be the main driver of the stock’s move today. Article Title

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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