Corpay, Inc $CPAY Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,048 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.12% of Corpay worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $383.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Corpay, Inc has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $395.49.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 in the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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