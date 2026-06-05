Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,554 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Corpay worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Corpay by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $356.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $367.43.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. Corpay's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $961,784.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,896.34. This represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $6,126,597. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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