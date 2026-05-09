Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,471 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Corpay worth $44,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Corpay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,771 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Corpay News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corpay beat Q1 estimates, reporting EPS of $5.80 versus $5.50 expected and revenue of $1.26 billion versus $1.21 billion expected, helped by strong corporate payments performance. Corpay Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Corpay beat Q1 estimates, reporting EPS of $5.80 versus $5.50 expected and revenue of $1.26 billion versus $1.21 billion expected, helped by strong corporate payments performance. Positive Sentiment: Corporate Payments revenue jumped 46% year over year and organic revenue rose 11%, signaling healthy underlying demand and execution. CPAY Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Corporate Payments Strength

Corporate Payments revenue jumped 46% year over year and organic revenue rose 11%, signaling healthy underlying demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance, with full-year EPS now expected at $26.30-$27.10 and Q2 EPS at $6.45-$6.65, both above Wall Street estimates. Corpay Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Management raised 2026 guidance, with full-year EPS now expected at $26.30-$27.10 and Q2 EPS at $6.45-$6.65, both above Wall Street estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and the earnings call transcript focused on the same Q1 beat and guidance raise, reinforcing the positive earnings narrative rather than adding new catalysts. Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Several follow-up articles and the earnings call transcript focused on the same Q1 beat and guidance raise, reinforcing the positive earnings narrative rather than adding new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: No major negative catalyst was highlighted in the provided articles; investor attention appears centered on the stronger-than-expected results and improved outlook.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $343.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $361.99.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 24.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corpay

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corpay

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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