Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Corpay worth $152,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company's stock worth $2,357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Corpay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after purchasing an additional 124,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corpay by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Corpay by 168,603.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,772 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts: Sign Up

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY stock opened at $348.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $367.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. Corpay's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,016,388.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,596,894.40. This represents a 43.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $6,126,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corpay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corpay wasn't on the list.

While Corpay currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here