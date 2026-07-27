Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 18,000 V2X, Inc. $VVX

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of V2X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in V2X by 66.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,547 shares of the company's stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the first quarter worth $2,438,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 37.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 44.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on V2X from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on V2X from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.90.

View Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:VVX opened at $83.80 on Monday. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

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