Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,587 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 153,499 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Corteva worth $37,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Family Manage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 66,744 shares of the company's stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Corteva by 22.2% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 19,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $90.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

More Corteva News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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