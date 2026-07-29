Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 202.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458,624 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,989,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.12% of Corteva worth $624,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corteva alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,694 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Weiss Ratings raised Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corteva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corteva wasn't on the list.

While Corteva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here