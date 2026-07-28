Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,580 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Corteva were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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