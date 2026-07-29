Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,927 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Corteva worth $150,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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