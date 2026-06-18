Corvex Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,200 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.4% of Corvex Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corvex Management LP's holdings in Oracle were worth $78,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $527.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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