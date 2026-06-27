CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,347 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,321,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $156,111,000 after buying an additional 1,055,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 682.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,523 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,532,000 after acquiring an additional 481,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,095 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $30.25 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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