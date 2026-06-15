CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,415 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 58,810 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 682.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,523 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 481,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 215,694 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $15,629,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price target on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $32.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

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