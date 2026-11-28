Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,283,676 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,343,087 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.80% of CoStar Group worth $418,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,322,240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,756 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 51.8% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,029,836 shares of the technology company's stock worth $247,418,000 after buying an additional 3,079,834 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 175.0% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,159 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John Hill sold 3,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $92,049.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,943 shares in the company, valued at $601,879.74. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CSGP opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. BTIG Research cut their price target on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Its services help property owners, investors, brokers, lenders and other industry participants research properties, evaluate markets and connect with buyers, tenants and service providers. The company's offerings include CoStar, a commercial real estate data and research platform; LoopNet, a commercial property marketplace; and Apartments.com, a rental housing platform. Its portfolio also includes Homes.com for residential real estate, STR for hospitality data and analytics, and Ten-X for online commercial property auctions.

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