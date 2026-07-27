Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,381 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,059.07.

View Our Latest Report on COST

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $935.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $414.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $965.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $980.66. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,096.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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