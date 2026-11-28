Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,443 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 317,754 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $473,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John Boyer Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.95, for a total value of $975,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,176,347.10. This represents a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.21, for a total value of $1,054,031.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,701.74. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,216 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Top Costco Wholesale Stories

Investors following COST have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending reached $7.1 billion, above the $6.9 billion estimate and up 10.4% year over year. That suggests solid holiday demand, although the figure is industrywide rather than specific to Costco. What's Going on with Costco Shares on Friday?

Thanksgiving online spending reached $7.1 billion, above the $6.9 billion estimate and up 10.4% year over year. That suggests solid holiday demand, although the figure is industrywide rather than specific to Costco. Positive Sentiment: Costco has outperformed the consumer-staples sector over the past three months, and analysts are described as moderately upbeat, adding to its relative-strength case. Is COST Outperforming the Consumer Staples Sector?

Costco has outperformed the consumer-staples sector over the past three months, and analysts are described as moderately upbeat, adding to its relative-strength case. Neutral Sentiment: Costco is promoting Black Friday deals, including discounted large-screen TVs. Promotions may attract shoppers and support sales, but the reports provide no evidence yet of Costco-specific holiday results or the effect on margins. Black Friday TV Deals 2026

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,091.00 to $1,079.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $781.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,098.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,097.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,002.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $980.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $486.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,123.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $6.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.97 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale operates membership-based warehouse clubs that sell a wide range of merchandise, including groceries, electronics, appliances, clothing, furniture and household goods. Its offerings also include services such as gasoline, pharmacies, optical centers, food courts, travel and e-commerce. The company sells many products under its Kirkland Signature private-label brand. Costco traces its history to the opening of its first warehouse in Seattle in 1983. In 1993, it combined with Price Club, an early warehouse-club retailer.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

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