Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Holdings Raised by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,048.95 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,000.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $955.24. The company has a market cap of $465.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,067.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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