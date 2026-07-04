Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,185 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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