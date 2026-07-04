Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 42,789 Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 66.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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