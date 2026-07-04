Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 13,417 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 520.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,993 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for approximately 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $369.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $487.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The business's fifty day moving average is $386.59 and its 200-day moving average is $316.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

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About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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