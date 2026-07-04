Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 20,744 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,744 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Key Headlines Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: Agnico Eagle suspended mining at the Barnat open pit after a rock mass movement, creating uncertainty around production at the Canadian Malartic complex. AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS WALL MOVEMENT AT BARNAT OPEN PIT AT CANADIAN MALARTIC

Agnico Eagle suspended mining at the Barnat open pit after a rock mass movement, creating uncertainty around production at the Canadian Malartic complex. Negative Sentiment: Several reports highlighted the operational issue and possible production impact, reinforcing the market’s concern about a short-term earnings headwind. Agnico Eagle suspends Quebec pit mining, flags production hit

Several reports highlighted the operational issue and possible production impact, reinforcing the market’s concern about a short-term earnings headwind. Neutral Sentiment: Scotia slightly lowered its price target on Agnico Eagle to $278 from $280 while keeping a “sector outperform” rating, signaling continued optimism despite the recent operational setback. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.0%

AEM stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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