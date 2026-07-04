Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 193,511 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 1,464.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,722 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 193,511 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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