Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,917 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 467.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,791 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,239,881 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $294,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100,348 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.83 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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