Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 285.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,683 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,407 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of United Natural Foods worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 155.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,732,060 shares of the company's stock worth $78,047,000 after buying an additional 1,053,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 540,897 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,922,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 359,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $57.02.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.79 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,635,695.64. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,440. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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