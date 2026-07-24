Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 3,626.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,754 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 67,882 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,452 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE CUZ opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,049.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is currently -4,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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