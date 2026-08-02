Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $23.02 Million Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,590 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Flex makes up 1.8% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Flex worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,756,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flex by 38.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 694,916.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,641,062 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,682 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Flex by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $166.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $190,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,726.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 7,269 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $1,055,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,713,954.60. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,195 shares of company stock worth $110,116,823. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 price target on Flex in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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