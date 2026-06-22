CPC Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Barclays raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $218.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here