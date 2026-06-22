CPC Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

CPC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,625 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,919,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 127.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 484,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $93.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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