CPC Advisors LLC Sells 12,502 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

CPC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,322 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:JCI opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $146.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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