CPC Advisors LLC Sells 49,925 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

CPC Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 49,925 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $333.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The company has a market cap of $893.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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