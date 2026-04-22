CPC Advisors LLC Takes $4.32 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE GE opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.09. The stock has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and heavy orders: GE reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.86 and revenue above expectations, with orders surging (~87% y/y) and a large commercial services backlog that supports medium‑term growth. RTT News — Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

Q1 beat and heavy orders: GE reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.86 and revenue above expectations, with orders surging (~87% y/y) and a large commercial services backlog that supports medium‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Strong commercial & military demand: Multiple reports cite robust commercial-engine and services demand driving top-line strength and a deeper order book, supporting longer-term growth momentum. Bloomberg — Tops Estimates

Strong commercial & military demand: Multiple reports cite robust commercial-engine and services demand driving top-line strength and a deeper order book, supporting longer-term growth momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed but generally constructive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on GE while trimming its price target to $330 from $350, reflecting confidence in earnings visibility but some valuation/near-term risk adjustment. TipRanks — TD Cowen Rating

Analyst reaction mixed but generally constructive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on GE while trimming its price target to $330 from $350, reflecting confidence in earnings visibility but some valuation/near-term risk adjustment. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cost headwinds: Management warned that rising jet fuel costs are pressuring margins and could moderate airline demand growth, a key profitability risk cited by several outlets. Quartz — Warns on Oil Prices

Fuel-cost headwinds: Management warned that rising jet fuel costs are pressuring margins and could moderate airline demand growth, a key profitability risk cited by several outlets. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk weighed: Management highlighted Middle East tensions as a near-term risk to travel volumes and supply chains; that caution contributed to the stock pullback despite the beat. Benzinga — Middle East Risk Warning

Geopolitical risk weighed: Management highlighted Middle East tensions as a near-term risk to travel volumes and supply chains; that caution contributed to the stock pullback despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Guidance slightly light vs. street: GE reaffirmed FY26 EPS guidance of $7.10–$7.40, which sits just below consensus (~$7.45), leaving room for analyst revisions and giving traders a reason to sell into the print. MarketBeat — Guidance & Transcript

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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