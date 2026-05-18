Crane $CR Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,022 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. Crane accounts for 1.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.85% of Crane worth $196,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,060 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,524,000 after acquiring an additional 84,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Crane by 17.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth $207,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Crane Stock Down 0.1%

CR stock opened at $171.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 52-week low of $159.58 and a 52-week high of $214.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio is 18.35%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. The trade was a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $226.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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