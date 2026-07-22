Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Bought by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,808 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,598 shares during the quarter. Crane NXT comprises approximately 4.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Crane NXT worth $31,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Crane NXT by 4,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 4,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Crane NXT by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CXT. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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