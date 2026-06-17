Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.48 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,433 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Clorox worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the company's stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clorox by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,654 shares of the company's stock worth $114,506,000 after purchasing an additional 197,330 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company's stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Clorox by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,426 shares of the company's stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $22,103,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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