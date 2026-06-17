Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $51.86 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 72,614 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 993,496 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 41,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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