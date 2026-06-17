Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,902 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.34% of WEC Energy Group worth $114,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.13.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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