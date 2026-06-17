Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,883 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $361.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 5.5%

AEIS opened at $350.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $397.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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