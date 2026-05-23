Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $290,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 35,325 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV's holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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