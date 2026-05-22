Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 43,152 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $701,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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