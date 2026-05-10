Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,796 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,656,000 after buying an additional 361,807 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 973,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,864,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand.

Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. How Marvell Stock Surges To $400

The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event.

Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the shares may be getting ahead of fundamentals after a parabolic move, with valuation concerns, insider selling, and analyst price targets implying downside from recent highs. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Plunges 7% — Is Now the Time to Buy?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 233,560 shares of company stock worth $27,870,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $170.13 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $175.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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