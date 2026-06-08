Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $17.47 Million Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros makes up 11.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Dutch Bros worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 447,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $26,059,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,932,909 shares in the company, valued at $170,871,278.34. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $9,070,615.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,932,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,871,278.34. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,022,106 shares of company stock worth $115,725,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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