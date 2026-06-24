Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,235 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,002,693 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CRH worth $40,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 67.1% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at $382,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,069 shares of the construction company's stock worth $45,945,000 after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 271,238 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CRH News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.CRH's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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