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Crh Plc $CRH Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
CRH logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its CRH stake by 6.9% in the first quarter, holding 1.04 million shares worth approximately $109.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 62.5% of the company.
  • CRH reported quarterly revenue of $7.37 billion, up 9.1% year over year and above analyst estimates, while EPS of $0.20 loss beat consensus expectations. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05.
  • Analysts maintain a favorable outlook, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $141.19 versus the stock’s reported price of $103.48. CRH also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.39, equivalent to a 1.5% annual yield.
  • Interested in CRH? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,004 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,088 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of CRH worth $109,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in CRH by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,021,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $377,112,000 after acquiring an additional 752,463 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336,754 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $245,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,447 shares of the construction company's stock worth $541,313,000 after acquiring an additional 137,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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